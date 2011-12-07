Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Murrey Math FixPeriod - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 11678
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This version of Murrey Lines can be built for any chart bar and allows to clearly see the market
behaviour relative to the indicator levels at each bar. Apparently this indicator can be most useful when analyzing a strategy in the offline mode.
Another advantage of this indicator is the possibility to fix a chart period used for Murrey lines calculation with the help of Timeframe input variable. Thus, by varying a chart period of a financial instrument we can work with the set of Murrey Lines belonging to one definite timeframe.
Place the Murrey_Math indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/605
Universal moving average that displays the values from the higher timeframe.VHF (Vertical Horizontal Filter)
Vertical Horizontal Filter (VHF) shows, if there is a trend or a flat
Modification of Bollinger Bands ® trend indicator.Positive Volume Index
Positive Volume Index (PVI) draws a connection between the volume rise and financial instrument price change.