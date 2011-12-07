CodeBaseSections
Murrey Math FixPeriod - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
This version of Murrey Lines can be built for any chart bar and allows to clearly see the market behaviour relative to the indicator levels at each bar. Apparently this indicator can be most useful when analyzing a strategy in the offline mode.

Another advantage of this indicator is the possibility to fix a chart period used for Murrey lines calculation with the help of Timeframe input variable. Thus, by varying a chart period of a financial instrument we can work with the set of Murrey Lines belonging to one definite timeframe.

Place the Murrey_Math indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Murrey Math FixPeriod

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/605

