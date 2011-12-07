Watch how to download trading robots for free
VHF (Vertical Horizontal Filter) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
- 13198
Real author:
LeMan
Vertical Horizontal Filter (VHF) shows, if there is a trend or a flat.
VHF was first described by Adam White in 1991.
There are three ways of VHF interprtation:
- VHF values can be used to measure the prices direction. THe higher is VHF, the more stable is a trend.
- VHF movement direction allows to determine, if there is a trend or a flat. VHF growth means the presence of a trend; VHF falling indicates possible flat.
- It can be also used as the opposite opinion indicator. If VHF values are high - the probability of a future flat is high; if they are low - a new trend is near.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com 08.09.2009.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/600
