SuperTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

SuperTrend indicator for MetaTrader 5.

Original version was implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com

Is possible to use DRAW_FILLING by "Show_Filling" input.

Show_Filling=false:
SuperTrend indicator

Show_Filling=true (DRAW_FILLING):

SuperTrend indicator with DRAW_FILLING drawing style

