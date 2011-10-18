Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SuperTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 123740
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
SuperTrend indicator for MetaTrader 5.
Original version was implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com
Is possible to use DRAW_FILLING by "Show_Filling" input.
Show_Filling=false:
Show_Filling=true (DRAW_FILLING):
SHI Channel true (NB-channel)
SHI_Channel_true automatically shows Barishpolts dynamic moving channels on a chart.WATR
Simple but demonstrative trend indicator.
Value Charts
Value Charts is a detrended price indicator, it shows the overbought and oversold states using the detrended price extremes.3LineBreak
The indicator that paints the bars in blue for a bullish trend and in red for a bearish one.