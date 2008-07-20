CodeBaseSections
Indicators

SuperTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Jason Robinson
Views:
174650
Rating:
(39)
Published:
Updated:
SuperTrend.mq4 (4.22 KB) view
The SuperTrend indicator here is based on the one in ProRealTime. It has the same parameters: Nbr Periods and Multiplier, and works in the same way.

