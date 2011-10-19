CodeBaseSections
3LineBreak - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
11991
(15)
3linebreak.mq5 (5.08 KB) view
Real author:

Aborigen

3LineBreak forex indicator is very easy-to-use. It paints the bars in blue for a bullish trend and in red for a bearish one.

3LineBreak indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/485

