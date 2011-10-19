Watch how to download trading robots for free
3LineBreak - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
11991
- Rating:
-
Published:
Updated:
Real author:
Aborigen
3LineBreak forex indicator is very easy-to-use. It paints the bars in blue for a bullish trend and in red for a bearish one.
Value Charts
Value Charts is a detrended price indicator, it shows the overbought and oversold states using the detrended price extremes.SuperTrend
SuperTrend indicator.
ASCtrend
The indicator generates signals for entering the market.Schaff Trend Cycle
Schaff Trend Cycle indicator is a cyclical oscillator created by calculating the stochastic over MACD line using cycles. As a result, the developers managed to achieve more stable and reliable results of the indicator script operation.