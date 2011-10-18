Watch how to download trading robots for free
Value Charts - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Value Charts is a detrended price indicator created by David Stendhal, it shows the overbought and oversold states using the detrended price extremes.
For a nice description, see the "Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile" book Mark Helweg and David Stendahl, this book is very good.
