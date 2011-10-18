CodeBaseSections
Value Charts - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Value Charts is a detrended price indicator created by David Stendhal, it shows the overbought and oversold states using the detrended price extremes.

For a nice description, see the "Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile" book Mark Helweg and David Stendahl, this book is very good.

SuperTrend SuperTrend

SuperTrend indicator.

SHI Channel true (NB-channel) SHI Channel true (NB-channel)

SHI_Channel_true automatically shows Barishpolts dynamic moving channels on a chart.

3LineBreak 3LineBreak

The indicator that paints the bars in blue for a bullish trend and in red for a bearish one.

ASCtrend ASCtrend

The indicator generates signals for entering the market.