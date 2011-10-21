Join our fan page
ATR ratio - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:
Luis Guilherme Damiani
The indicator of the ratio between fast Average True Range (ATR) and slow ATR.
High ATR ratio price levels often correlate with high volatility. Low ATR ratio price correlates with low volatility, as the prices stabilize or move along the channel flat movement up to the possible breakout point.
The indicator itself does not submit sufficient amount of signals and must be used together with other indicators. Volatility movements happen in the direction of a trend. Like moving averages systems, volatility systems for trend markets will not work well during a flat.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 08.08.2006.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/495
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/495
