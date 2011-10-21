CodeBaseSections
BykovTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
17297
(26)
bykovtrend.mq5 (6.84 KB) view
Real author:

Ramdass - Conversion only

Simple indication of a newly born trend using colored arrows on a chart. The indicator generates its signals based on Williams' Percent Range (WPR).

This indicator was implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 28.09.2007.

BykovTrend indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/497

