Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
BykovTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- Nikolay Kositsin
- Views:
- 17297
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Ramdass - Conversion only
Simple indication of a newly born trend using colored arrows on a chart. The indicator generates its signals based on Williams' Percent Range (WPR).
This indicator was implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 28.09.2007.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/497
The indicator of the ratio between fast Average True Range (ATR) and slow ATR.DailyPivotShift_Full
DailyPivot_Shift indicator differs from the common DailyPivot indicator, as the main levels can be calculated with day start shift. This variant of the DailyPivot_Shift_Full indicator can be built for any chart bar and allows to clearly see the market behaviour relative to the indicator levels at each bar.
An indicator to put correlated currency charts on a given currency chart. It shows only bars currently. Color/monochrome mode is configurable. It also supports currency inversion for handling EURUSD & USDCHF like pairs.Darvas Box
Darvas trading technique is based on his method of a new trend detection.