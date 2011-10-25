Fine Fractals

Real author:

Denis Orlov

The indicator can show important price curves, highs and lows in the cases where standard Fractals indicator fails. The input parameter of shift by flat has been added for more accurate indication of the extreme value time in case of flat.

Both input parameters - Sensibility and Shift - are accessible in the features:



input bool Fine=True;

input bool FlatShift=True;

input uint AlertCount=0;

to turn on the Alert signal in case of a new fractal emerging and selection of the given alerts.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 22.08.2009.



