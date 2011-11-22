CrossIndex

Join our fan page
This indicator shows the chart of a required currency pair in the additional window.
The indicator creates in OnCalculate() the candles for the additional window.
It must be considered that synchronization failure between the time series of different currency pairs is possible at short timeframes. Therefore, the indicators may be displayed incorrectly. The issue is described in the article "The Implementation of a Multi-currency Mode in MetaTrader 5". It is not recommended to add other indicators, if a chart timeframe is less than M5.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/569
