Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Daily Range Projections - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 11904
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator forecasts high and low price values of a financial asset considering yesterday's (completed) and today's day candlesticks parameters.
Tomorrow's price range X depends on the current day Close and Open prices ratio.
Three relations are possible among them:
if Сlose[0] < Open [0], then Х = (High[1] + Low[1] + Close[1] + Low[1] ) / 2;
if Сlose[0] > Open [0], then Х = (High[1] + Low[1] + Close[1] + High[1]) / 2;
if Сlose[0] = Open [0], then Х = (High[1] + Low[1] + Close[1] + Close[1]) / 2.
where:
- Open[0], High[0], Low[0], Close[0] - current day prices;
- Open[1], High[1], Low[1], Close[1] - yesterday's prices.
Anticipated low price for tomorrow: Min = X - High[1].
Anticipated high price for tomorrow: Max = Low[1] - X.
The indicator has been written based on the book "Forex from the first person. For beginners and professionals" (А. Vedikhin, G. Petrov, B. Shylov).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/565
BrainTrend1 and BrainTrend2 are placed in one minimized window to remove excessive elements from a chart workspace. BrainTrend1 (upper square dots) is a basic trend indicator, while BrainTrend2 (lower round dots) is a confirming indicator.LeManTrend
LeManTrend determines a trend position based on the current price and high and low prices for three periods.
Adaptive Cyber Cycle that can adapt to constantly changing market cycles of a real financial asset.CrossIndex
This indicator allows to display the chart of another currency pair in the additional window.