CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Daily Range Projections - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
11904
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator forecasts high and low price values of a financial asset considering yesterday's (completed) and today's day candlesticks parameters.

Tomorrow's price range X depends on the current day Close and Open prices ratio.

Three relations are possible among them:

if Сlose[0] < Open [0], then Х = (High[1] + Low[1] + Close[1] + Low[1] ) / 2;
if Сlose[0] > Open [0], then Х = (High[1] + Low[1] + Close[1] + High[1]) / 2;
if Сlose[0] = Open [0], then Х = (High[1] + Low[1] + Close[1] + Close[1]) / 2.

where:

  • Open[0], High[0], Low[0], Close[0] - current day prices;
  • Open[1], High[1], Low[1], Close[1] - yesterday's prices.

Anticipated low price for tomorrow: Min = X - High[1].
Anticipated high price for tomorrow: Max = Low[1] - X.

The indicator has been written based on the book "Forex from the first person. For beginners and professionals" (А. Vedikhin, G. Petrov, B. Shylov).

Daily Range Projections

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/565

BrainTrend1 and BrainTrend2 BrainTrend1 and BrainTrend2

BrainTrend1 and BrainTrend2 are placed in one minimized window to remove excessive elements from a chart workspace. BrainTrend1 (upper square dots) is a basic trend indicator, while BrainTrend2 (lower round dots) is a confirming indicator.

LeManTrend LeManTrend

LeManTrend determines a trend position based on the current price and high and low prices for three periods.

Adaptive Cyber Cycle Adaptive Cyber Cycle

Adaptive Cyber Cycle that can adapt to constantly changing market cycles of a real financial asset.

CrossIndex CrossIndex

This indicator allows to display the chart of another currency pair in the additional window.