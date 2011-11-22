Join our fan page
Stochastic Cyber Cycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
- 12279
-
Real author:
Witold Wozniak
Stochastic Cyber Cycle is a standard Stochastic oscillator with its values calculated not based on price series but on Cyber Cycle custom indicator values.
Standard Stochastic oscillator may not react on market cycles or volatility. It uses fixed calculations period and does not adjust to the constantly changing market cycle length. Stochastic Cyber Cycle does not have such a drawback and it can be adjusted to the current market volatility.
The indicator is inspired by John Ehlers' article "Using The Fisher Transform" published in November 2002 in the "Technical Analysis Of Stock & Commodities" magazine. The simplest trading system involving this indicator is completely equivalent to Stochastic oscillator or RSI.
