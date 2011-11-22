CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Daily Range Projections Full - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
15016
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator forecasts high and low price values of a financial asset for the current trading day considering yesterday's (completed) and today's day candlesticks parameters.

Tomorrow's price range X depends on the current day Close and Open prices ratio.

Three relations are possible among them:

if Сlose[0] < Open [0], then Х = (High[1] + Low[1] + Close[1] + Low[1] ) / 2;
if Сlose[0] > Open [0], then Х = (High[1] + Low[1] + Close[1] + High[1]) / 2;
if Сlose[0] = Open [0], then Х = (High[1] + Low[1] + Close[1] + Close[1]) / 2.

where:

  • Open[0], High[0], Low[0], Close[0] - current day prices;
  • Open[1], High[1], Low[1], Close[1] - yesterday's prices.

Estimated low price for tomorrow: Min = X - High[1].
Estimated high price for tomorrow: Max = Low[1] - X.

This version of the Daily Range Projections indicator can be generated for any chart bar and allows to see a complete picture of the market behaviour relative to the indicator levels at each bar. Perhaps, the most appropriate application sphere for this indicator is an offline strategy analysis.

The indicator has been written based on the book "Forex from the first person. For beginners and professionals" (А. Vedikhin, G. Petrov, B. Shylov). 

Daily Range Projections Full

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/566

CrossIndex CrossIndex

This indicator allows to display the chart of another currency pair in the additional window.

Adaptive Cyber Cycle Adaptive Cyber Cycle

Adaptive Cyber Cycle that can adapt to constantly changing market cycles of a real financial asset.

Stochastic Cyber Cycle Stochastic Cyber Cycle

Adaptive Stochastic oscillator.

Cycle Period Cycle Period

This indicator is designed for measurement of a financial asset price change periodicity. Cycle Period allows to create adaptive versions of oscillators.