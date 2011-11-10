CodeBaseSections
CG Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Witold Wozniak | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Nikolay Kositsin
10608
(19)
Real author:

Witold Wozniak

The indicator is inspired by John Ehlers' article "Using The Fisher Transform" published in November 2002 in the "Technical Analysis Of Stock & Commodities" magazine.

It generates buy and sell signals. The simplest trading system for working with the indicator is completely equivalent to working with Stochastic Oscillator.

See also the article "Applying The Fisher Transform and Inverse Fisher Transform to Market Analysis in MetaTrader 5".

CG Oscillator

Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/540

Mikahekin Mikahekin

Mikahekin can be called a complete analytical block rather than just an indicator. The color of bars shows a trend direction and their height indicates a trend power. Blue and magenta dots show trailing-stop levels for long and short positions, respectively.

i-Regression Channel i-Regression Channel

i-Regression Channel generates regression channel.

3Parabolic System 3Parabolic System

This indicator compares the signals of three versions of Parabolic SAR indicator. The versions are set at different timeframes: junior (chart timeframe), middle and senior.

Fisher Cyber Cycle Fisher Cyber Cycle

Fisher Cyber Cycle is an oscillator that modifies the Cyber Cycle custom indicator values using Inverse Fisher Transform.