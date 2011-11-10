Join our fan page
CG Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
- 10608
Real author:
Witold Wozniak
The indicator is inspired by John Ehlers' article "Using The Fisher Transform" published in November 2002 in the "Technical Analysis Of Stock & Commodities" magazine.
It generates buy and sell signals. The simplest trading system for working with the indicator is completely equivalent to working with Stochastic Oscillator.
See also the article "Applying The Fisher Transform and Inverse Fisher Transform to Market Analysis in MetaTrader 5".
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/540
