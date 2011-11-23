CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

iBeta - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Dmitry Fedoseev | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
9226
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
ibeta.mq5 (7.49 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator can show covariation, correlation or Beta ratio of two symbols (selected by Mode1 variable).

Calculation may be performed by the price set by the Price parameter. Aside from the price, the calculation may be performed based on the ROC (the difference between the current and previous price value) and ROC% values (the ratio of the difference between the current and previous price values to the previous price value), selected by Mode2 variable.

Input parameters:

  • Periods - Bar period;
  • Symbol1 - Symbol 1;
  • Symbol2 - Symbol 2;
  • Mode1 - Mode 1: 0 - covariation, 1 - symbol 1 Beta, 2 - symbol 2 Beta, 3 - correlation;
  • Price - Price: 0 - Close, 1 - Open, 2 - High, 3 - Low, 4 - Median, 5 - Typical, 6 - Weighted;
  • Mode2 - Mode 2: 0 - Price, 1 - ROC from Price, 2 - ROC% from Price.

The indicator of covariation, correlation and Beta ratio of two symbols.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/572

X2MA NRTR X2MA NRTR

The hybrid of the universal moving average and NRTR indicator. In this indicator the values of the moving average are corrected with the help of NRTR algorithm (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse).

Adaptive CG Oscillator Adaptive CG Oscillator

Adaptive CG Oscillator is a CG Oscillator that can adapt to constantly changing market cycles of a real financial asset.

Stochastic CG Oscillator Stochastic CG Oscillator

Stochastic CG Oscillator is a stochastic oscillator, the values of which are calculated based not on a price series, but on CG Oscillator indicator values.

Resonance Hunter Resonance Hunter

Multi-currency Expert Advisor that analyze resonance events at related financial assets.