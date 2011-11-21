CodeBaseSections
BrainTrend1 and BrainTrend2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
10983
(17)
BrainTrend1 and BrainTrend2 are placed in one minimized window to remove excessive elements from a chart workspace.

BrainTrend1 (upper square dots) is a basic trend indicator, while BrainTrend2 (lower round dots) is a confirming indicator.

BrainTrend1 and BrainTrend2 compiled files must be placed to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/548

