BrainTrend1 and BrainTrend2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
BrainTrend1 and BrainTrend2 are placed in one minimized window to remove excessive elements from a chart workspace.
BrainTrend1 (upper square dots) is a basic trend indicator, while BrainTrend2 (lower round dots) is a confirming indicator.
BrainTrend1 and BrainTrend2 compiled files must be placed to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
