CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Fisher Cyber Cycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Witold Wozniak | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
13432
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Witold Wozniak

Fisher Cyber Cycle is an oscillator that modifies the Cyber Cycle custom indicator values using Inverse Fisher Transform.

The indicator is inspired by John Ehlers' article "Using The Fisher Transform" published in November 2002 in the "Technical Analysis Of Stock & Commodities" magazine.

Principles of working with the indicator are simple. We should buy when the indicator is crossing -0.7 level upwards or 0.7 level upwards, in case it has crossed -0.7 level upwards some time before. We should sell when the indicator is crossing level 0.7 downwards or -0.7 level downwards, in case it has crossed level 0.7 downwards some time before. The indicator crossings with its signal line can also be used.

Fisher Cyber Cycle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/553

3Parabolic System 3Parabolic System

This indicator compares the signals of three versions of Parabolic SAR indicator. The versions are set at different timeframes: junior (chart timeframe), middle and senior.

CG Oscillator CG Oscillator

CG Oscillator basic and signal lines crossing generates buy and sell signals.

Color Parabolic Color Parabolic

Ergonomic Parabolic SAR. The indicator itself is a two-color one and it also adds large colored dots that appear during each trend reversal.

StepMA_NRTR StepMA_NRTR

StepMA made as the Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse (NRTR) indicator.