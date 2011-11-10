Join our fan page
Fisher Cyber Cycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
- 13432
-
Witold Wozniak
Fisher Cyber Cycle is an oscillator that modifies the Cyber Cycle custom indicator values using Inverse Fisher Transform.
The indicator is inspired by John Ehlers' article "Using The Fisher Transform" published in November 2002 in the "Technical Analysis Of Stock & Commodities" magazine.
Principles of working with the indicator are simple. We should buy when the indicator is crossing -0.7 level upwards or 0.7 level upwards, in case it has crossed -0.7 level upwards some time before. We should sell when the indicator is crossing level 0.7 downwards or -0.7 level downwards, in case it has crossed level 0.7 downwards some time before. The indicator crossings with its signal line can also be used.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/553
