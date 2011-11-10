CodeBaseSections
Indicators

StepMA_NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
8659
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
stepma_nrtr.mq5 (12.34 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
Real author:

igorad

StepMA made as the Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse (NRTR) indicator.

Trading strategy:

  • It is time to buy when the indicator line is changing its location and the green dot appears. We should keep our long positions, while the line is violet.
  • It is time to sell when the red dot appears. We should keep our short positions, while the line is yellow.

StepMA NRTR indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/559

