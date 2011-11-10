Watch how to download trading robots for free
StepMA_NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- Nikolay Kositsin
- Views:
- 8659
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Real author:
igorad
StepMA made as the Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse (NRTR) indicator.
Trading strategy:
- It is time to buy when the indicator line is changing its location and the green dot appears. We should keep our long positions, while the line is violet.
- It is time to sell when the red dot appears. We should keep our short positions, while the line is yellow.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/559
Color Parabolic
Ergonomic Parabolic SAR. The indicator itself is a two-color one and it also adds large colored dots that appear during each trend reversal.Fisher Cyber Cycle
Fisher Cyber Cycle is an oscillator that modifies the Cyber Cycle custom indicator values using Inverse Fisher Transform.
Fisher CG Oscillator
Fisher CG Oscillator is an oscillator that modifies the CG Oscillator custom indicator values using Inverse Fisher Transform.ATRPivot
ATRPivot generates support and resistance levels considering Average True Range (ATR) indicator.