MyComment - new comments added without deleting existing ones

This function outputs a comment in the top left corner of a chart.



New comments are added as a new line without deleting existing ones. Comments also show the current time and the script name. This function can be issued.



At the end only the comments of their own will be deleted.

Class variables



SHOW_MQL5ProgramName - if False shows no MQL5 Program Name (default True);

- if False shows no MQL5 Program Name SHOW_CurrentLocalTime - if False shows no Current Local Time( default True);

- if False shows no Current Local Time( chartID - handle to selected chart window(default current chart window).

Class Methods



Add_MyComment("Hello");

Del_MyComments().

Examples have been added.

Recommendations



Tested on: MetaTrader 5 Build 507 - Windows 7 x64