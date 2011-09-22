Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MyComment - new comments added without deleting existing ones. - library for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5163
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This function outputs a comment in the top left corner of a chart.
New comments are added as a new line without deleting existing ones. Comments also show the current time and the script name. This function can be issued.
At the end only the comments of their own will be deleted.
Class variables
- SHOW_MQL5ProgramName - if False shows no MQL5 Program Name(default True);
- SHOW_CurrentLocalTime - if False shows no Current Local Time(default True);
- chartID - handle to selected chart window(default current chart window).
Class Methods
- Add_MyComment("Hello");
- Del_MyComments().
Examples have been added.
Recommendations
Tested on: MetaTrader 5 Build 507 - Windows 7 x64
The simple indicator which displays minimums and maximums of the eldest, middle and short periods using semaphore dots.SilverTrend_Signal
The indicator generates buy and sell signals using colored dots on a chart and displays messages.
The indicator consists of support and resistance levels based on a trading range for a certain period of time.Five Tirone Levels
The indicator consists of five Tirone Levels that are, in fact, support and resistance levels based on a trading range for a certain period of time.