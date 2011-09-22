CodeBaseSections
Libraries

MyComment - new comments added without deleting existing ones. - library for MetaTrader 5

Views:
5163
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
mycomment.mqh (3.76 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
example_1.mq5 (2 KB) view
example_2.mq5 (2.21 KB) view
example_3.mq5 (2.3 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This function outputs a comment in the top left corner of a chart.

New comments are added as a new line without deleting existing ones. Comments also show the current time and the script name. This function can be issued.

At the end only the comments of their own will be deleted.

Class variables

  • SHOW_MQL5ProgramName - if False shows no MQL5 Program Name(default True);
  • SHOW_CurrentLocalTime - if False shows no Current Local Time(default True);
  • chartID - handle to selected chart window(default current chart window).

Class Methods

  • Add_MyComment("Hello");
  • Del_MyComments().

Examples have been added.

Recommendations

Tested on: MetaTrader 5 Build 507 - Windows 7 x64

MyComment - new comments added without deleting existing ones

