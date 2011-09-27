CodeBaseSections
Five Tirone Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
9876
(13)
Real author:

John Tirone

Tirone Levels are a series of several successively decreasing horizontal lines used to determine possible support and resistance areas on a price chart.

This technical analysis method is developed by John Tirone in his book "Classical Technical Analysis as a Powerful Trading Methodology". The system based on five Tirone levels is constructed using the Adjusted Mean method.

This method generates 5 often non-symmetrical lines.

  1. Adjusted average value (Adjusted Mean) is found at first;
  2. The next line is found by deducting the minimum from the Adjusted Mean multiplied by 2;
  3. The third line is the Adjusted mean itself (adjusted average);
  4. The next line is calculated by deducting the maximum from the Adjusted Mean multiplied by 2;
  5. The lowest line is calculated by deducting the minimum from the maximum and deducting this result from the Adjusted Mean.

The levels are calculated the following way:

Adjusted mean = (Hhigh+Llow+Close)/3

Tirone Level 1 = Adjusted Mean + (Hhigh-Llow)
Tirone Level 2 = 2 x Adjusted Mean - Llow
Tirone Level 3 = Adjusted mean
Tirone Level 4 = 2 x Adjusted Mean - Hhigh
Tirone Level 5 = Adjusted Mean - (Hhigh-Llow)

where:

  • Hhigh (Highest High) - the highest price for a certain period, for example, 20 bars;
  • Llow (Lowest Low) - the lowest value for a certain period, for example, 20 bars;
  • Close - close price of a current bar.

Five Tirone Levels

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/458

