Real author:

John Tirone

Tirone Levels are a series of several successively decreasing horizontal lines used to determine possible support and resistance areas on a price chart.

This technical analysis method is developed by John Tirone in his book "Classical Technical Analysis as a Powerful Trading Methodology". The system based on five Tirone levels is constructed using the Adjusted Mean method.

This method generates 5 often non-symmetrical lines.



Adjusted average value (Adjusted Mean) is found at first; The next line is found by deducting the minimum from the Adjusted Mean multiplied by 2; The third line is the Adjusted mean itself (adjusted average); The next line is calculated by deducting the maximum from the Adjusted Mean multiplied by 2; The lowest line is calculated by deducting the minimum from the maximum and deducting this result from the Adjusted Mean.

The levels are calculated the following way:



Adjusted mean = (Hhigh+Llow+Close)/3 Tirone Level 1 = Adjusted Mean + (Hhigh-Llow)

Tirone Level 2 = 2 x Adjusted Mean - Llow

Tirone Level 3 = Adjusted mean

Tirone Level 4 = 2 x Adjusted Mean - Hhigh

Tirone Level 5 = Adjusted Mean - (Hhigh-Llow)



where:

Hhigh (Highest High) - the highest price for a certain period, for example, 20 bars;



Llow (Lowest Low) - the lowest value for a certain period, for example, 20 bars;

Close - close price of a current bar.



