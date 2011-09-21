Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
3_Level_ZZ_Semafor - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- Nikolay Kositsin
- Views:
- 25856
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
asystem2000
The simple indicator which displays minimums and maximums of the eldest, middle and short periods using semaphore dots.
The indicator's author comments:
The basis of the zigzag calculation is the algorithm from the client terminal standard set \Examples\ZigZag.mq5. This indicator was written during the current work of creating an algorithm of an Expert Advisor according to the system "folding rule by Likhovidov".
You can read about the creation of the algorithm of "folding rule by Likhovidov" here: http://forum.profiforex.ru/showthread.php?p=15660#post15660. It should be added that the indicator can be redrawn at its last extreme values, as its algorithm uses Zigzag indicator.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 09.01.2008.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/441
The indicator generates buy and sell signals using colored dots on a chart and displays messages.Yaanna
Yaanna is the simplest indicator of the overbought/oversold states.
New comments added to a chart without deleting existing ones.Three Tirone Levels
The indicator consists of support and resistance levels based on a trading range for a certain period of time.