3_Level_ZZ_Semafor

Real author:

asystem2000

The simple indicator which displays minimums and maximums of the eldest, middle and short periods using semaphore dots.



The indicator's author comments:



The basis of the zigzag calculation is the algorithm from the client terminal standard set \Examples\ZigZag.mq5. This indicator was written during the current work of creating an algorithm of an Expert Advisor according to the system "folding rule by Likhovidov".

You can read about the creation of the algorithm of "folding rule by Likhovidov" here: http://forum.profiforex.ru/showthread.php?p=15660#post15660. It should be added that the indicator can be redrawn at its last extreme values, as its algorithm uses Zigzag indicator.