CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

3_Level_ZZ_Semafor - indicator for MetaTrader 5

asystem2000 | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
25856
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

asystem2000

The simple indicator which displays minimums and maximums of the eldest, middle and short periods using semaphore dots.

The indicator's author comments:

The basis of the zigzag calculation is the algorithm from the client terminal standard set \Examples\ZigZag.mq5. This indicator was written during the current work of creating an algorithm of an Expert Advisor according to the system "folding rule by Likhovidov".

You can read about the creation of the algorithm of "folding rule by Likhovidov" here: http://forum.profiforex.ru/showthread.php?p=15660#post15660. It should be added that the indicator can be redrawn at its last extreme values, as its algorithm uses Zigzag indicator.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 09.01.2008.

3_Level_ZZ_Semafor

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/441

SilverTrend_Signal SilverTrend_Signal

The indicator generates buy and sell signals using colored dots on a chart and displays messages.

Yaanna Yaanna

Yaanna is the simplest indicator of the overbought/oversold states.

MyComment - new comments added without deleting existing ones. MyComment - new comments added without deleting existing ones.

New comments added to a chart without deleting existing ones.

Three Tirone Levels Three Tirone Levels

The indicator consists of support and resistance levels based on a trading range for a certain period of time.