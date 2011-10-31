Join our fan page
LRMA_Channel_trajectory - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 10045
The dots, shown by the indicator are based on the linear regression. Regression period is set by the lr_per input parameter.
Two arrays are used to build the regression trajectory: LR_up draws the trajectory of ascending parts and LR_down draws the trajectory of descending parts. Deviation lines are controlled by stdev_koef deviation ratio. The indicator is created so that a trader can easily put any data instead of open prices by changing the code in one place only.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/507
