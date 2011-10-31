CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

LRMA_Channel_trajectory - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mykola Demko | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
10045
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The dots, shown by the indicator are based on the linear regression. Regression period is set by the lr_per input parameter.

Two arrays are used to build the regression trajectory: LR_up draws the trajectory of ascending parts and LR_down draws the trajectory of descending parts. Deviation lines are controlled by stdev_koef deviation ratio. The indicator is created so that a trader can easily put any data instead of open prices by changing the code in one place only.

LRMA_Channel_trajectory M15


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/507

SuperTrend SuperTrend

SuperTrend trend indicator.

ZigZag on Parabolic ZigZag on Parabolic

This ZigZag indicator is based on the Parabolic SAR technical indicator.

cs2011 cs2011

Automated Trading Championship 2011 version.

Stochastic RVI Stochastic RVI

Stochastic RVI is a standard Stochastic Oscillator applied to the values of RVI (Relative Vigor Index) indicator instead of a price.