Indicators

SuperTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Jason Robinson | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
41679
Rating:
(54)
Published:
Updated:
supertrend.mq5 (10.16 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
Real author:

Jason Robinson

This indicator is considered to be a trend one and its operation principle is quite simple: as soon as it changes its color to green, it means the start of an uptrend, if the color is changed to red, a downtrend starts. The indicator has one disadvantage - it often lags but, nevertheless, it is quite popular among traders. For better results the indicator should be used as confirmation for the market entry.

Super Trend indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/527

