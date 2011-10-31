Join our fan page
SuperTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
- 41679
Real author:
Jason Robinson
This indicator is considered to be a trend one and its operation principle is quite simple: as soon as it changes its color to green, it means the start of an uptrend, if the color is changed to red, a downtrend starts. The indicator has one disadvantage - it often lags but, nevertheless, it is quite popular among traders. For better results the indicator should be used as confirmation for the market entry.
