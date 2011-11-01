CodeBaseSections
Stochastic RVI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Witold Wozniak
Nikolay Kositsin
10331
(17)
Witold Wozniak

Stochastic RVI is a standard Stochastic Oscillator applied to the values of RVI (Relative Vigor Index) indicator instead of a price.

Standard Stochastic oscillator is not so effective in marking the changes of market cycles or volatility. It uses a fixed period and does not fit into constantly changing market cycle length. Stochastic RVI indicator does not have such a problem and fits into the current market volatility.

The indicator is inspired by John Ehlers' article "Using The Fisher Transform" published in November 2002 in the "Technical Analysis Of Stock & Commodities" magazine. The simplest trading system for this indicator is equivalent to the one used with Stochastic Oscillator or RVI: main/signal lines crossover, zero line breakout, enter and exit to the overbought and oversold areas, the indicator divergencies with a price chart.

