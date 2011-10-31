Join our fan page
cs2011 - expert for MetaTrader 5
This is the Automated Trading Championship 2011 version of the Expert Advisor.
It uses the signals of the standard MACD indicator - zero line crossover and signal line reversal, also it uses aggressive addition to position up to maximum volume. Optimized for EURUSD H1. The code is written without the use of object-oriented programming, it uses the MACD indicator and doesn't need any other files.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/611
