CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Bykov Trend_Sig - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español 日本語 Português
Views:
28053
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Ramdass

Bykov Trend Sig indicator.



i4 Pivot_v1 i4 Pivot_v1

i4 Pivot_v1 indicator.

i - SKB-F i - SKB-F

i-SKB-F indicator.

TrendOSC TrendOSC

Indicator TrendOSC

FP FP

FP indicator.