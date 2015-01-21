Join our fan page
FineClock - expert for MetaTrader 5
6501
Fine Clock. Displayed on all charts.
Enumerations for an option to choose numerals using a mouse in the course of setting are described in include-files (files eIntNumbers.mqh and eFloatNumbers.mqh should be copied to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\Enums\).
File fineclock.mq5 should be copied to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Experts, Presets (Presets.zip) should be unzipped to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Presets\.
Setting:
input eTimeType TimeType=TLocal; // Clock zone - Optional : Local time zone, Server time zone, GMT input eClockFormats Fmt= Seconds; // Display format : HH:MM:SS or HH:MM, // in the second case the drawing is made once-per-minute (resource saving) input еMyCorners Corner = CRL; // Corner of attachment input ePInt X= 170; // Horizontal shift input ePInt Y = 38; // Vertical shift input string FontName="Magneto"; // Font input ePInt FontSize=16; // Font size input color FontColor = clrDarkSlateGray ; // Font color input color ShadowColor = clrDarkSeaGreen; // Shadow color input ePInt SS=1; // Shadow shift input eFloat01 eSA=-12; // Shadow rotation
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/448
