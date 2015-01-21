CodeBaseSections
FineClock - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Gomonov
6501
(21)
\MQL5\Include\Enums\
eintnumbers.mqh (27.18 KB) view
efloatnumbers.mqh (68.88 KB) view
fineclock.mq5 (6.22 KB) view
presets.zip (3.78 KB)
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
Fine Clock. Displayed on all charts.

Enumerations for an option to choose numerals using a mouse in the course of setting are described in include-files (files eIntNumbers.mqh and eFloatNumbers.mqh should be copied to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\Enums\).

File fineclock.mq5 should be copied to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Experts, Presets (Presets.zip) should be unzipped to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Presets\.

Setting:

input eTimeType      TimeType=TLocal;               // Clock zone  - Optional : Local time zone, Server time zone, GMT  
input eClockFormats  Fmt= Seconds;                  // Display format : HH:MM:SS or HH:MM, 
                                                    // in the second case the drawing is made once-per-minute (resource saving)
input еMyCorners     Corner = CRL;                  // Corner of attachment
input ePInt          X= 170;                        // Horizontal shift
input ePInt          Y = 38;                        // Vertical shift
input string         FontName="Magneto";            // Font
input ePInt          FontSize=16;                   // Font size
input color          FontColor = clrDarkSlateGray ; // Font color
input color          ShadowColor = clrDarkSeaGreen; // Shadow color
input ePInt          SS=1;                          // Shadow shift
input eFloat01       eSA=-12;                       // Shadow rotation

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/448

