Exp_BlauSMStochastic - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
3598
(19)
exp_blausmstochastic.mq5 (10.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.89 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
blausmstochastic.mq5 (10.91 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
This trading system uses the BlauSMStochastic oscillator.

A trade decision is made when the histogram changes direction, at the breakthrough of the zero line or when the color of the signal line cloud changes. The following input parameter is used for selecting an entry algorithm option:

input AlgMode Mode=twist;          //the algorithm for entering the market

For a correct operation of the EA, place the compiled indicator file BlauSMStochastic.ex5 to the terminal_data_older\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit while opening the position. Other variants of this library can be downloaded from https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1578.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2012-2013 at GBPUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2014

