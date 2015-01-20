Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Value Chart Single - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- Janderson Ferreira
- Views:
- 8324
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
The code is based on Original Value Chart written by FxGeek.
The Math is Same the original Value Chart, but this indicator display only value of close value chart and in a line indicator.
Input parameters:
Recommendations:
- Use less resource the computer when you use many charts with Value Chart.
Candle Size Info
The indicator shows information about size of candle in pips and size of the shadow too.Setting Chart
Setting multiple charts at one click.