Indicators

Value Chart Single - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Base Code is ValueChart writted by FxGeek
Published by:
Janderson Ferreira
Views:
8324
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
Real author:

The code is based on Original Value Chart written by FxGeek.

The Math is Same the original Value Chart, but this indicator display only value of close value chart and in a line indicator.

Input parameters:

Value Chart Single indicator input parameters

Value Chart Single

Recommendations:

  • Use less resource the computer when you use many charts with Value Chart.
