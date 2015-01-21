CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

MA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Igor Chugay | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7870
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
ma.mq5 (11.54 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A very simple EA based on the crossover of two Moving Average.

MA_Expert_Advisor

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1814

Value Chart Single Value Chart Single

The Math is Same the original Value Chart, but this indicator display only value of close value chart and in a line indicator.

Candle Size Info Candle Size Info

The indicator shows information about size of candle in pips and size of the shadow too.

FineClock FineClock

Fine Clock. Displayed on all charts.

Exp_BlauSMStochastic Exp_BlauSMStochastic

This trading system uses the BlauSMStochastic oscillator.