YURAZ_CLOSEPRC_V3_1 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Yuriy Zaytsev
Published:
Updated:
One-click closing of all positions, or closing of all positions after getting the stated profit as a percentage of the deposit.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11349

