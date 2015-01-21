Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
YURAZ_CLOSEPRC_V3_1 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4033
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
One-click closing of all positions, or closing of all positions after getting the stated profit as a percentage of the deposit.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11349
Exp_BlauSMStochastic
This trading system uses the BlauSMStochastic oscillator.FineClock
Fine Clock. Displayed on all charts.
Exp_TSI_WPR
The Exp_TSI_WPR EA is based on the signals generated by the TSI_WPR oscillator.Exp_Karpenko
The Exp_Karpenko EA is based on the signals generated by Karpenko oscillator.