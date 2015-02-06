请观看如何免费下载自动交易
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
精致时钟显示在所有图表。
枚举选项，使用鼠标来选择在包含文件里描述的设定过程数字 (文件 eIntNumbers.mqh 和 eFloatNumbers.mqh 应拷贝至 终端数据文件夹\MQL5\Include\Enums\)。
文件 fineclock.mq5 应拷贝至 终端数据文件夹\MQL5\Experts, Presets (Presets.zip) 应解压缩至 终端数据文件夹\MQL5\Presets\。
设置:
input eTimeType TimeType=TLocal; // Clock zone - Optional : Local time zone, Server time zone, GMT input eClockFormats Fmt= Seconds; // Display format : HH:MM:SS or HH:MM, // in the second case the drawing is made once-per-minute (resource saving) input еMyCorners Corner = CRL; // Corner of attachment input ePInt X= 170; // Horizontal shift input ePInt Y = 38; // Vertical shift input string FontName="Magneto"; // Font input ePInt FontSize=16; // Font size input color FontColor = clrDarkSlateGray ; // Font color input color ShadowColor = clrDarkSeaGreen; // Shadow color input ePInt SS=1; // Shadow shift input eFloat01 eSA=-12; // Shadow rotation
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/448
