EA

精致时钟 - MetaTrader 5EA

Vladimir Gomonov
\MQL5\Include\Enums\
eintnumbers.mqh (27.18 KB) 预览
efloatnumbers.mqh (68.88 KB) 预览
fineclock.mq5 (6.22 KB) 预览
presets.zip (3.78 KB)
下载ZIP 在MetaEditor如何使用下载的代码
MQL5自由职业者 需要基于此代码的EA交易或指标吗？请在自由职业者服务中订购 进入自由职业者服务

精致时钟显示在所有图表。

枚举选项，使用鼠标来选择在包含文件里描述的设定过程数字 (文件 eIntNumbers.mqh 和 eFloatNumbers.mqh 应拷贝至 终端数据文件夹\MQL5\Include\Enums\)。

文件 fineclock.mq5 应拷贝至 终端数据文件夹\MQL5\Experts, Presets (Presets.zip) 应解压缩至 终端数据文件夹\MQL5\Presets\。

设置:

input eTimeType      TimeType=TLocal;               // Clock zone  - Optional : Local time zone, Server time zone, GMT  
input eClockFormats  Fmt= Seconds;                  // Display format : HH:MM:SS or HH:MM, 
                                                    // in the second case the drawing is made once-per-minute (resource saving)
input еMyCorners     Corner = CRL;                  // Corner of attachment
input ePInt          X= 170;                        // Horizontal shift
input ePInt          Y = 38;                        // Vertical shift
input string         FontName="Magneto";            // Font
input ePInt          FontSize=16;                   // Font size
input color          FontColor = clrDarkSlateGray ; // Font color
input color          ShadowColor = clrDarkSeaGreen; // Shadow color
input ePInt          SS=1;                          // Shadow shift
input eFloat01       eSA=-12;                       // Shadow rotation

精致时钟

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/448

