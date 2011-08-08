The signals are formed at completed bars. Chande Momentum Oscillator is used as a custom indicator for module of trade signals. The Downward crossover of -50 level is a signal to open a long position, the upward crossover of 50 level is a signal to open short position.



The following input parameters were used when testing:

CMO_period: 9;

CMO_Shift: 0;

Timeframe: D1;

Symbol: EURUSD;

Lot: 0.1;

Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing: not used.

To use this module of trade signals in MQL5 Wizard, the chande_momentum_oscillatorsignal.mqh and basedonindicatorexpertsignal.mqh must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal\MySignals.

The module uses Chande Momentum Oscillator indicator, the chande_momentum_oscillator.mq5 must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

The SmoothAlgorithms.mqh must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include.





Chande Momentum Oscillator



History backtesing results (from 01.01.2010):





History backtesting results

