Module of Trade Signals, based on Chande Momentum Oscillator - library for MetaTrader 5
The signals are formed at completed bars. Chande Momentum Oscillator is used as a custom indicator for module of trade signals. The Downward crossover of -50 level is a signal to open a long position, the upward crossover of 50 level is a signal to open short position.
The following input parameters were used when testing:
- CMO_period: 9;
- CMO_Shift: 0;
- Timeframe: D1;
- Symbol: EURUSD;
- Lot: 0.1;
- Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing: not used.
To use this module of trade signals in MQL5 Wizard, the chande_momentum_oscillatorsignal.mqh and basedonindicatorexpertsignal.mqh must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal\MySignals.
The module uses Chande Momentum Oscillator indicator, the chande_momentum_oscillator.mq5 must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
The SmoothAlgorithms.mqh must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include.
Chande Momentum Oscillator
History backtesing results (from 01.01.2010):
History backtesting results
