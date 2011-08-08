Join our fan page
CoeffofLine - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published:
- Updated:
Real author:
Ramdass - Conversion only
CoeffofLine indicator shows the most likely future price direction (2-3 bars).
The indicator depends on symbol, timeframe and period. If the indicator is turned up, it's a signal to open long position. A signal to close long position is: turn down of the indicator and a confirmation from lower timerframe (negative values). The similar rules for short position: turn down on the current timeframe, for closing of short position it needs a confirmation from lower timeframe (positive values).
The indicator has been published in Code Base at mql4.com 11.08.2006.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/410
