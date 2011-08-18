CodeBaseSections
Karacatica - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
12900
(29)
Real author:

Dmitry

The indicator generates market entry signals shown as colored arrows on the chart. The signals are based on the ADX indicator.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com 12.12.2007.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/416

