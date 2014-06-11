CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ASI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4727
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
asi.mq5 (12 KB) view
asi_htf.mq5 (18.4 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The ASI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled ASI.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The ASI_HTF indicator

Figure 1. The ASI_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/6975

TrendMagic_HTF TrendMagic_HTF

The TrendMagic indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

TrendMagic TrendMagic

This is an optimized version of the TrendMagic indicator.

WPR_2HTF WPR_2HTF

A colored cloud formed by two WPR oscillators with different timeframes.

Exp_TrendMagic Exp_TrendMagic

Trading system using the TrendMagic indicator.