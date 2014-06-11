CodeBaseSections
CHO_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

O indicador CHO com a opção de seleção de um período de tempo diferente nos parâmetros de entrada:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Período gráfico do indicador (timeframe)

Para proporcionar o funcionamento correto do indicador, coloque o arquivo compilado CHO.mq5 em terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figura 1. O indicador CHO_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2440

VROC_HTF VROC_HTF

The VROC indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

CronexAC_Signal CronexAC_Signal

The CronexAC_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the CronexAC indicator with a fixed timeframe.

TrendMagic TrendMagic

This is an optimized version of the TrendMagic indicator.

TrendMagic_HTF TrendMagic_HTF

The TrendMagic indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.