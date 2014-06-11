Watch how to download trading robots for free
CHO_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
O indicador CHO com a opção de seleção de um período de tempo diferente nos parâmetros de entrada:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Período gráfico do indicador (timeframe)
Para proporcionar o funcionamento correto do indicador, coloque o arquivo compilado CHO.mq5 em terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figura 1. O indicador CHO_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2440
