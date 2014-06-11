CodeBaseSections
TrendMagic_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
6292
(23)
trendmagic.mq5 (13.88 KB) view
trendmagic_htf.mq5 (20.03 KB) view
The TrendMagic indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled TrendMagic.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The TrendMagic_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/6973

