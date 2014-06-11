Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TrendMagic_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6292
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The TrendMagic indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled TrendMagic.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The TrendMagic_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/6973
TrendMagic
This is an optimized version of the TrendMagic indicator.CHO_HTF
O indicador de CHO com a opção de seleção de um período de tempo diferente nos parâmetros de entrada.