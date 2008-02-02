Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Chaikin Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 39196
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
First, Chaikin Accumulation/Distribution (Volume Accumulation, VA) is calculated:
VA = {[(Close - Low) - (High - Close)] / (High - Low)}*Volume
Then Chaikin Oscillator is calculated:
CHO = SMA(VA, m) - SMA(VA, n),
where:
m is the higher order of the average;
n is the lower order of the average.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7761
Accumulative Swing Index - ASI
Accumulative Swing Index is used to analyze futures.NRTR
A variation of a well-known Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse indicator.
Zigzag2 R
Zigzag2_R_ is a variant of the indicator Zigzag with an added option of drawing two extremums on one bar.Chaikin's Volatility - CHV
The volatility indicator by Chaikin accounts for the spread changes between the maximal and minimal prices. It defines the volatility value based on the range width between the maximum and minimum.