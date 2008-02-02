CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Chaikin Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

First, Chaikin Accumulation/Distribution (Volume Accumulation, VA) is calculated:

     VA = {[(Close - Low) - (High - Close)] / (High - Low)}*Volume
   
Then Chaikin Oscillator is calculated:

     CHO = SMA(VA, m) - SMA(VA, n),

where:
     m is the higher order of the average;
     n is the lower order of the average.



Accumulative Swing Index - ASI Accumulative Swing Index - ASI

Accumulative Swing Index is used to analyze futures.

NRTR NRTR

A variation of a well-known Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse indicator.

Zigzag2 R Zigzag2 R

Zigzag2_R_ is a variant of the indicator Zigzag with an added option of drawing two extremums on one bar.

Chaikin's Volatility - CHV Chaikin's Volatility - CHV

The volatility indicator by Chaikin accounts for the spread changes between the maximal and minimal prices. It defines the volatility value based on the range width between the maximum and minimum.