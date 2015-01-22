CodeBaseSections
RSI_2HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
4710
(17)
rsi_2htf.mq5 (10.26 KB) view
Real author:

lukas1

A colored cloud formed by two RSI (Relative Strength Index) oscillators with different timeframes.

Fig.1. RSI_2HTF Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2425

