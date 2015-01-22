The BlauHLM indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Unlike ParabolicSAR this indicator is continuous and more precise. Indicator's calculation is also very easy.

The classic CCI with the colored signal levels. For the moments of time, when the CCI indicator is in oversold and overbought zones, there are change of the indicator color corresponding to the trend direction. The growing trend colors the indicator in lettuce green, the falling into the red one.