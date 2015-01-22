Watch how to download trading robots for free
Simple Continuous ParabolicSAR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 9010
- For any instruments and time frames.
- The main variable of the period ParabolicSARPeriod.
The principal calculation of the indicator consist of 9 lines
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1832
RSI_2HTF
A colored cloud formed by two RSI oscillators with different timeframes.MA_2HTF
A colored cloud formed by two moving averages with different timeframes.
ColorCCI
The classic CCI with the colored signal levels. For the moments of time, when the CCI indicator is in oversold and overbought zones, there are change of the indicator color corresponding to the trend direction. The growing trend colors the indicator in lettuce green, the falling into the red one.MFI_HTF
The MFI oscillator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.