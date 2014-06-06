Join our fan page
BackgroundCandle_CronexAC_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4638
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the colors of the CronexAC indicator cloud.
Depending on trend direction defined by the color of the cloud of the original indicator, the candlestick body is painted in sky-blue or purple, the appropriate shadows are painted in light plum or pale blue.
The indicator requires the compiled indicator file CronexAC.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
Figure 1. Indicator BackgroundCandle_CronexAC_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2405
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles in accordance with the colors of the clouds of the CronexAO indicator.CronexAC_HTF
The CronexAC indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
The CronexChaikin indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.Exp_CronexDeMarker
The Exp_CronexDeMarker EA is based on the signals generated by the CronexDeMarker oscillator.