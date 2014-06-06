The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the colors of the CronexAC indicator cloud.

Depending on trend direction defined by the color of the cloud of the original indicator, the candlestick body is painted in sky-blue or purple, the appropriate shadows are painted in light plum or pale blue.

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file CronexAC.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. Indicator BackgroundCandle_CronexAC_HTF