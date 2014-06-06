CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

BackgroundCandle_CronexAC_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4638
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
backgroundcandle_cronexac_htf.mq5 (37.61 KB) view
cronexac.mq5 (13.93 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the colors of the CronexAC indicator cloud.

Depending on trend direction defined by the color of the cloud of the original indicator, the candlestick body is painted in sky-blue or purple, the appropriate shadows are painted in light plum or pale blue.

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file CronexAC.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. Indicator BackgroundCandle_CronexAC_HTF

Figure 1. Indicator BackgroundCandle_CronexAC_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2405

BackgroundCandle_CronexAO_HTF BackgroundCandle_CronexAO_HTF

The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles in accordance with the colors of the clouds of the CronexAO indicator.

CronexAC_HTF CronexAC_HTF

The CronexAC indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

CronexChaikin_HTF CronexChaikin_HTF

The CronexChaikin indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Exp_CronexDeMarker Exp_CronexDeMarker

The Exp_CronexDeMarker EA is based on the signals generated by the CronexDeMarker oscillator.