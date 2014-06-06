CodeBaseSections
Exp_CronexDeMarker - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
exp_cronexdemarker.mq5 (14.66 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (120.73 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
cronexdemarker.mq5 (12.54 KB) view
The Exp_CronexDeMarker EA is based on the signals generated by the CronexDeMarker oscillator.

The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color of the indicator.

For a correct operation of the EA, place the compiled indicator file CronexDeMarker.ex5 to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Figure 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2013 at USDCHF H8:

Figure 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2398

CronexChaikin_HTF CronexChaikin_HTF

The CronexChaikin indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

BackgroundCandle_CronexAC_HTF BackgroundCandle_CronexAC_HTF

The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles in accordance with the colors of the clouds of the CronexAC indicator.

Exp_CronexChaikin Exp_CronexChaikin

The Exp_CronexChaikin EA is based on the signals generated by the CronexChaikin oscillator.

i-HighLow_Channel_HTF i-HighLow_Channel_HTF

The i-HighLow indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.