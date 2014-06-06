CodeBaseSections
CronexAC - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
cronexac.mq5 (13.83 KB)
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB)
Real author:

Cronex

The MACD Indicator, in which the price series is replaced by the series of values of the Accelerator Oscillator technical indicator. It is drawn in the form of a colored cloud.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. The CronexAC indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2392

