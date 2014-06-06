The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the colors of the CronexAO indicator cloud.

Depending on trend direction defined by the color of the cloud of the original indicator, the candlestick body is painted in green or purple, the appropriate shadows are painted in light-lime or beige.

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file CronexAO.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. Indicator BackgroundCandle_CronexAO_HTF