CronexChaikin_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The CronexChaikin indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled CronexChaikin.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. Indicator CronexChaikin_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2406
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles in accordance with the colors of the clouds of the CronexAC indicator.BackgroundCandle_CronexAO_HTF
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles in accordance with the colors of the clouds of the CronexAO indicator.
The Exp_CronexDeMarker EA is based on the signals generated by the CronexDeMarker oscillator.Exp_CronexChaikin
The Exp_CronexChaikin EA is based on the signals generated by the CronexChaikin oscillator.