i-AMA-Optimum - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
6094
(24)
i-ama-optimum.mq5 (11.11 KB) view
Real author:

RickD

Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) developed by Perry Kaufman.

AMA is designed so that you can adjust its sensitivity depending on the strength of a trend. This version of the indicator is optimized for large periods.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on 11.06.2007.

Figure 1. Indicator i-AMA-Optimum

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2387

