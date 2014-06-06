Watch how to download trading robots for free
i-AMA-Optimum - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Published:
Updated:
Real author:
RickD
Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) developed by Perry Kaufman.
AMA is designed so that you can adjust its sensitivity depending on the strength of a trend. This version of the indicator is optimized for large periods.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on 11.06.2007.
Figure 1. Indicator i-AMA-Optimum
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2387
