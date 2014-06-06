CodeBaseSections
Ticker_AMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:

GOODMAN & Mstera и AF

The indicator is drawn as a colored cloud between the lines of Kaufman's AMA (Adaptive Moving Average) indicator and the price.

Figure 1. The Ticker_AMA indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2347

