Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Ticker_AMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5078
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
GOODMAN & Mstera и AF
The indicator is drawn as a colored cloud between the lines of Kaufman's AMA (Adaptive Moving Average) indicator and the price.
Figure 1. The Ticker_AMA indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2347
Change Chart and Timeframe
Modified scripts to change Charts(next,previous) and Timeframes(higher,lower) of all charts quickly by hotkeys.Japanese Candlestick Patterns
Indicator displays different candlestick patterns on chart. It is possible to change colors and disable alerts.
DynamicRS_Channel
An indicator of the series of simple indicators without averaging. It is implemented as a channel with a fixed width.DynamicRS
An indicator of the series of simple indicators without averaging.