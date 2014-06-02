CodeBaseSections
SatlMacd - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
6980
(24)
This indicator is an oscillator based on the averaged difference between the SATL digital filter and the Close price.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. The SatlMacd indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2342

