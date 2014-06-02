CodeBaseSections
Ticker_SATL - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4921
(27)
ticker_satl.mq5 (11.02 KB)
Real author:

mandorr@gmail.com

The indicator is drawn as a colored cloud between the lines of a slow digital filter and the price.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com on 10.09.2007.

Figure 1. The Ticker_SATL indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2337

An oscillator from an averaged difference between the FATL digital filter and the Close price.

A colored cloud formed by the lines of the FATL and SATL digital filters.

This indicator is an oscillator based on the averaged difference between the SATL digital filter and the Close price.

The Exp_DigitMacd EA is based on the signals generated by the DigitMacd oscillator.